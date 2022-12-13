Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash matter: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:28 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
