Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after uproar by opposition members demanding discussion on border situation with China.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after uproar by opposition members demanding discussion on border situation with China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement