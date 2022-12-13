NCLAT approves settlement between McDonalds and its former partner Vikram Bakshi, dismisses plea of HUDCO opposing it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
NCLAT approves settlement between McDonalds and its former partner Vikram Bakshi, dismisses plea of HUDCO opposing it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCLAT
- HUDCO
- McDonalds
- Vikram Bakshi
Advertisement