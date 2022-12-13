Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee distributes Rs 5 lakh each to next of kin of those killed in clashes along Assam-Meghalaya border.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:37 IST
