Parliamentary panel to take up Delhi airport congestion issue with airport operator DIAL's CEO on Dec 15: Committee Chairman Vijayasai Reddy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:54 IST
Country: India
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Vijayasai Reddy
