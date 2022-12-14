SC refuses to entertain plea for early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission of sentence of 11 convicts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to entertain plea for early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission of sentence of 11 convicts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bilkis Bano's
Advertisement