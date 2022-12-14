Opposition led by Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha after its demand for a discussion on border situation with China is disallowed.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition led by Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha after its demand for a discussion on border situation with China is disallowed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rajya Sabha
- China
Advertisement