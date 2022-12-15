Nirav Modi, wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court.
PTI | London | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Nirav Modi, wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirav Modi
- India
- UK Supreme Court
Advertisement