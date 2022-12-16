Suspected long drawn recession in West gives a chance to draw companies to India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Suspected long drawn recession in West gives a chance to draw companies to India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- West
Advertisement