Govt slashes windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 1,700/ton; export levy on diesel, ATF also cut: Official order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt slashes windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 1,700/ton; export levy on diesel, ATF also cut: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports
Windfall profit tax on crude oil halved, levy on export of diesel too slashed
Fitch expects windfall tax to be phased out in 2023
UK finance minister to meet North Sea execs on windfall tax
UK finance minister Hunt discusses windfall tax with oil execs