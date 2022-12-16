If some lack courage to take on BJP, they're welcome to leave; we need people who believe in Congress: Rahul Gandhi on exodus from party.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
If some lack courage to take on BJP, they're welcome to leave; we need people who believe in Congress: Rahul Gandhi on the exodus from the party.
