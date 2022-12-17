GST Council could not discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to paucity of time, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
GST Council could not discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to paucity of time, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST Council
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Finance
Advertisement