With Bharat Jodo Yatra, our party now setting political narrative and forcing BJP to play on Congress-made pitch: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
PTI | Dausa | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
With Bharat Jodo Yatra, our party now setting political narrative and forcing BJP to play on Congress-made pitch: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Jodo Yatra
- Jairam
Advertisement