I appeal to people to boycott Chinese goods. We will buy Indian products even if those cost double: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 13:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
