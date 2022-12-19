Govt expects Digital Personal Data Protection, Telecommunication bills to get passed in Monsoon session: Telecom Min Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt expects Digital Personal Data Protection, Telecommunication bills to get passed in Monsoon session: Telecom Min Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Monsoon
- Min Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Digital Personal Data Protection
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tibetan govt in exile raises concern, stands in solidarity with people impacted by China's lockdown
NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN govts on alleged abuse of orphaned children
Govt working to extend Rs 3,500-crore PLI benefits to BIS-compliant toys
Govt mulls exempting early stage startups from data protection bill provisions
Quota in Chhattisgarh raised to 76 pc: Experts say govt move politically motivated, won't stand in court