Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has visited the besieged city of Bakhmut, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has visited the besieged city of Bakhmut, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bakhmut
- Office of Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Advertisement