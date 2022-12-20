Left Menu

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch says stock exchange route for share buyback vulnerable to favouritism; prefers tender offer route.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 17:41 IST
Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch says stock exchange route for share buyback vulnerable to favouritism; prefers tender offer route.
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch says stock exchange route for share buyback vulnerable to favouritism; prefers tender offer route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022