Fight between two ideologies, one which gives benefits to select few and the other raises people's, farmers, labourers' voice: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Nuh | Updated: 21-12-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Fight between two ideologies, one which gives benefits to select few and the other raises people's, farmers, labourers' voice: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement