BJP taking out yatra in K'taka, Rajasthan; has health min sent letter to them: Cong leader Khera after Mandaviya writes to Rahul.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP taking out yatra in K'taka, Rajasthan; has health min sent letter to them: Cong leader Khera after Mandaviya writes to Rahul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
K'taka govt committed to protect interest of Kannadigas inside and outside state: CM
Bommai confident of Gujarat like "pro incumbency mandate" for BJP in K'taka too
Maha-K'taka border row: Pawar says situation worrisome, time to take a stand
K'taka govt committed to protect interest of Kannadigas inside and outside state: CM
Maharashtra-K'taka border row: Pawar says situation worrisome, gives 24-hr ultimatum to stop attacks on Maha vehicles