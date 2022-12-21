Supplementary demand for grants is for food security, fertiliser requirements and providing support to Indian economy: FM in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:18 IST
Supplementary demand for grants is for food security, fertiliser requirements and providing support to Indian economy: FM in Rajya Sabha.
