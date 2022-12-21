Private investment capex is happening in India because of favourable policies like PLI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Private investment capex is happening in India because of favourable policies like PLI: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- India
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement