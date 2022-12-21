Parliament approves first batch of supplementary demands for grants, authorising govt to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY23.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament approves first batch of supplementary demands for grants, authorising govt to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
Advertisement