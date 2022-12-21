Parliament passes Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022 which provides for stringent punishment to those convicted of such crimes.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
