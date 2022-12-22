Random sampling of arriving international travellers has started at airports: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells LS amid Covid concerns.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:13 IST
