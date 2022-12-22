Govt coming up with excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Union health minister's letter citing Covid concerns.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt coming up with excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Union health minister's letter citing Covid concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Covid
Advertisement