Both sides agreed to maintain stability on ground: Joint statement on 17th round of India-China military talks on eastern Ladakh row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Both sides agreed to maintain stability on ground: Joint statement on 17th round of India-China military talks on eastern Ladakh row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement