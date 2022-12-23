Councillor Shelly Oberoi AAP's mayoral candidate in Delhi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal deputy mayor probable: Party.
Councillor Shelly Oberoi AAP's mayoral candidate in Delhi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal deputy mayor probable: Party.
