England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Sam Curran
Advertisement