Australia all-rounder Cameron Green goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore at IPL auction.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
