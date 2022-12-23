Modi govt rattled with success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, and is finding excuses to stop it: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:45 IST
