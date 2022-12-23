Modi govt kept finding excuses to avoid debate on conflict in Tawang, indulged in personal attacks instead: Mallikarjun Kharge at Cong meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi govt kept finding excuses to avoid debate on conflict in Tawang, indulged in personal attacks instead: Mallikarjun Kharge at Cong meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tawang
- Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement