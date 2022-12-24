RT-PCR test to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
RT-PCR test to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Hong Kong
- China
- Thailand
- Japan
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand PM Ardern says China has become ''more assertive''
Bodhidharma: Buddhist monk from India credited for diffusion of Chan Buddhism in China
US keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
Govt should discuss India-China border issues in Parliament instead of reciting G20: Cong
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco And Shandong Energy Collaborate On Downstream Projects In China