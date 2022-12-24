Prime Minister, BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed truth to country in just a month: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister, BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed truth to country in just a month: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Delhi
Advertisement