Religious differences used as weapon, spread 24X7 on TV to divert public attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Religious differences used as weapon, spread 24X7 on TV to divert public attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Delhi
Advertisement