Mumbai: Court remands ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in loan fraud case.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai: Court remands ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in loan fraud case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Videocon
- Venugopal Dhoot
- Chanda Kochhar
- Mumbai
- Deepak Kochhar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in cheating case pertaining to loans to Videocon Group: Official.
Videocon loan case: Mumbai court remands former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in CBI custody till December 26.
Videocon case: ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband sent in CBI custody till December 26
CBI gets 3-day remand of former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband in Videocon loan case
CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case