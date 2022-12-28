Loan fraud case: Special court extends CBI custody of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot till December 29.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
