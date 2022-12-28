Efforts made by Sonia Gandhi to strengthen organisational structure of Congress have started to yield benefits: DMK chief Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Efforts made by Sonia Gandhi to strengthen organisational structure of Congress have started to yield benefits: DMK chief Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
- Stalin
Advertisement