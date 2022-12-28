On Covid, Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia says not seeing high positivity numbers currently in India but need to wait and watch the situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:36 IST
