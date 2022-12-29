Since 2020, there have been 113 'violations' of security guidelines by Rahul Gandh: Govt officials on security concerns raised by Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Since 2020, there have been 113 'violations' of security guidelines by Rahul Gandh: Govt officials on security concerns raised by Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandh
- Congress
Advertisement