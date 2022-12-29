Team of Centre, UP drug dept inspect pharma firm's Noida office in connection with cough syrup linked deaths in Uzbekistan: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Team of Centre, UP drug dept inspect pharma firm's Noida office in connection with cough syrup linked deaths in Uzbekistan: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Team of Centre
- Noida
- Uzbekistan
Advertisement