Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS, where she was admitted on Monday with viral fever like symptoms: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:00 IST
