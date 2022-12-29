Passengers from China, 5 other places will have to upload negative Covid report on air suvidha portal before travel: Health Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
