Court in army-ruled Myanmar convicts Aung San Suu Kyi on more corruption charges, adding 7 years to her prison term, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:05 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Aung San Suu Kyi
