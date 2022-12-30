In this year of Azaadi ke Amrit Kaal, we will adopt forward-looking approach to take country ahead: PM Modi at launch of Vande Bharat Express.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In this year of Azaadi ke Amrit Kaal, we will adopt forward-looking approach to take country ahead: PM Modi at launch of Vande Bharat Express.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaal
- Vande Bharat Express
- PM Modi
- Azaadi
Advertisement