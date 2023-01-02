Demonetisation: Justice B V Nagarathna differs from Justice B R Gavai's judgment on point of Centre's powers under section 26(2) of RBI Act.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
