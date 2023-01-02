Parliament should have discussed law on demonetisation, process should not have been done through gazette notification: Justice Nagarathna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
