SC to hear on Wednesday Uttar Pradesh's plea challenging HC verdict asking it to conduct urban local body polls without OBC quota.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
SC to hear on Wednesday Uttar Pradesh's plea challenging HC verdict asking it to conduct urban local body polls without OBC quota.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh's
Advertisement