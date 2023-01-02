We will procure 1,500 e-buses in 2023 and by 2025, 80 per cent of buses on Delhi's roads will run on electric: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 12:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
