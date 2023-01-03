Andhra Pradesh government prohibits public meetings and rallies on roads in the aftermath of two stampedes at TDP programmes in the last week.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-01-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 10:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh government prohibits public meetings and rallies on roads in the aftermath of two stampedes at TDP programmes in the last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement