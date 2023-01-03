Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters Uttar Pradesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters Uttar Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Jodo Yatra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hepatitis B-C treatment facility will increase in Uttar Pradesh: Dy CM Brijesh Pathak
French investors willing to invest in defence, agri and renewable sectors in Uttar Pradesh
Pathaan row: FIR lodged for posting morphed picture of Uttar Pradesh CM
Mayawati appoints Vishwanath Pal as BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow school timings changed amid cold wave in North India